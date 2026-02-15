Abhishek Sharma records second duck in T20 World Cups: Stats

Believe it or not! After featuring in two matches, Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup . The left-handed opener, who was in blazing form before the tournament, has recorded ducks in his first two matches. Abhishek fell for a 4-ball duck against Pakistan after India were invited to bat at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Duck How Abhishek fell in Colombo In a bold move, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha bowled the first over, with Ishan Kishan taking the strike. While Agha bowled a tight line, Kishan took a single on the second ball. The Pakistan captain kept Abhishek quiet for three successive balls before dismissing him. The latter went for the pull and was caught at mid-on by Shaheen Afridi.

Information Return to Playing XI Abhishek returned to India's Playing XI after missing the Namibia game. He was hospitalized with a stomach issue. In India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA, the Indian opener fell for a golden duck.

Advertisement

Duck Successive ducks for Abhishek According to Cricbuzz, Abhishek became the third player to be dismissed for a duck in their first two T20 World Cup games (Full Members). He joined Ashish Nehra and Imrul Kayes on this list. Abhishek's last six scores in the format read 0(4), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1), 68*(20), and 0(1). Nevertheless, Abhishek still has a strike rate of 193.29 in T20Is.

Advertisement