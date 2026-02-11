T20 World Cup: India's Abhishek Sharma could miss Namibia game

India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi with a stomach infection. The news comes from a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source who spoke with PTI. The player has been hospitalized for the last two days and is undergoing tests to determine the exact nature of his ailment. His discharge today remains uncertain, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup match against Namibia.

Health update Abhishek's health deteriorated before the USA match Abhishek's health had deteriorated even before India's opening match against the USA on Sunday. He was dismissed for a duck and didn't return for the second innings. His condition reportedly worsened during the match at Wankhede Stadium, where he had a high fever and was given drips for immediate relief. Despite being unwell, he traveled with the team to Delhi, but his condition has reportedly worsened in the last 24 hours.

Team strategy Sanju Samson could be called back If Abhishek is unable to recover in time for the Namibia match, India could opt for Sanju Samson as his replacement. Samson was replaced by Ishan Kishan at the top after faring poorly against New Zealand last month. India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that they are waiting on Abhishek's fitness more than anything else, which would open up different combinations for the team.

