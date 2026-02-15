T20 WC: Pakistan's Saim Ayub bags his best T20I returns
What's the story
India racked up 175/7 (20 overs) against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan bowled 18 overs of spin, with Aim Ayub being their standout bowler. He took three wickets for just 25 runs, recording his best returns in the format. Ayub, the star opener, has been Pakistan's go-to spinner in the format.
Spell
Ayub's spell against India
Electing to field first, Pakistan removed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma in the first over. However, Ishan Kishan's 40-ball 77 helped India steal the impetus. In the ninth over, Ayub dismissed Kishan to get Pakistan back. After the 10-over mark, Ayub dismissed Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya on successive deliveries, reducing India to 126/4. Ayub, who was also on a hat-trick, finished with 3/25.
Information
Ayub gets to 50 T20 wickets
As mentioned, these were Ayub's career-best returns in T20I cricket. In 64 matches, the wrist-spinner has raced to 29 wickets at an average of 21.20. Six of his T20I wickets have come against India. Notably, Ayub has also got to 50 T20 wickets.