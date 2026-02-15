T20 WC: Pakistan's Saim Ayub bags his best T20I returns

Spell

Ayub's spell against India

Electing to field first, Pakistan removed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma in the first over. However, Ishan Kishan's 40-ball 77 helped India steal the impetus. In the ninth over, Ayub dismissed Kishan to get Pakistan back. After the 10-over mark, Ayub dismissed Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya on successive deliveries, reducing India to 126/4. Ayub, who was also on a hat-trick, finished with 3/25.