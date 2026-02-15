Ishan Kishan slams fastest fifty in India-Pakistan T20 WC matches

Indian opener Ishan Kishan slammed a whirlwind half-century against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Kishan hammered a 40-ball 77 after Pakistan, having elected to field, unleashed a spin-heavy attack. He lost Abhishek Sharma early on before stealing the momentum from Pakistan. Notably, Kishan now has the fastest half-century in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup matches.

Knock Kishan bolsters India in Powerplay India lost the dangerous Abhishek in the very first over, bowled by Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. However, Kishan put the pressure back on Pakistan after smashing Shaheen Afridi for a maximum on the second over's first ball. While Tilak Varma held one end, Kishan's blitz took India to 52/1 in six overs. Notably, 42 of India's runs in the Powerplay came by Kishan.

Finish Kishan falls to Saim Ayub Kishan reached his 27-ball half-century in the seventh over, bowled by Abrar Ahmed. He continued his onslaught as India were 82/1 by eight overs. In the next over, spinner Saim Ayub ended Ishan's stay, knocking him over. The latter slammed 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Milestone Kishan reaches these landmarks According to Cricbuzz, Kishan now has the fastest half-century in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup matches. In overall India-Pakistan T20Is, the Indian batter is behind Mohammad Hafeez (23 balls in Ahmedabad, 2012) and Abhishek Sharma (24 balls in Dubai, 2025). Moreover, Kishan now has the third-highest individual score for India against Pakistan in T20Is, only behind Virat Kohli's 82* and 78*.

