Ishan Kishan hammers his 8th half-century in T20Is: Key stats

Ishan Kishan smashed a terrific half-century versus Namibia in Match 18 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . He achieved this feat during a key Group A encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Kishan scored an explosive 61 off just 24 balls, with a strike rate of 254.17. He hit five sixes and six fours during his innings, helping India breach the 100-run mark in just 6.5 overs, setting the record for the fastest team hundred in T20 World Cups.

Performance Kishan smashed 4 successive sixes in an over Sanju Samson and Kishan opened for India with the former setting the paltform with a whirlwind 8-ball 22. A 79-run stand followed between Kishan and Tilak Varma. Kishan scored 59 runs in that partnership. He was eventually dismissed by Ben Shikongo off the bowling of Gerhard Erasmus on the first ball of the eighth over. In the 6th over, Kishan smashed JJ Smit for four successive sixes and a four. The over produced 28 runs and also brought up Kishan's fifty.

Runs Kishan slams his maiden T20 World Cup fifty Kishan scored 20 in India's 2026 T20 World Cup opener against the USA and backed it up with a rapid 24-ball 61. He has raced to 1,092 runs from 38 T20Is at 29.51. This was his 8th half-century (100s: 1). His strike rate is 141.26, as per ESPNcricinfo. In T20 World Cups. Kishan has amassed 85 runs from three matches at 28.33 (SR: 177.08).

