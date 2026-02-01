FA Cup 2025-26: Arsenal cruise past Wigan with 4-0 win

Arsenal have cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup 2025-26 season with a dominant 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic. The Gunners scored four goals in just 27 minutes, leaving no room for an upset. Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus were among the scorers while Jack Hunt scored an own goal for Wigan.

Game changer Eze's brilliance shines as Gunners dominate 1st half Eberechi Eze played a key role in Arsenal's early goals. He dropped deeper to get on the ball and dictate play, providing two sublime passes. This allowed Madueke and Martinelli to score the opening goals in emphatic style. Wigan defender Hunt inadvertently diverted a third into his own net before being caught flatfooted by a ball over the top from Christian Norgaard, giving Jesus space to score Arsenal's fourth goal.

Goalkeeper's performance Arrizabalaga's saves help Arsenal maintain clean sheet Despite the one-sided nature of the match, Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a few things to do. He was called into action to deny Joe Taylor from close range and stopped Raphael Rodrigues's shot from going into the bottom corner. His efforts ensured that Arsenal kept their clean sheet intact in this FA Cup clash against Wigan.

