FA Cup 2025-26: Arsenal cruise past Wigan with 4-0 win
What's the story
Arsenal have cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup 2025-26 season with a dominant 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic. The Gunners scored four goals in just 27 minutes, leaving no room for an upset. Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus were among the scorers while Jack Hunt scored an own goal for Wigan.
Game changer
Eze's brilliance shines as Gunners dominate 1st half
Eberechi Eze played a key role in Arsenal's early goals. He dropped deeper to get on the ball and dictate play, providing two sublime passes. This allowed Madueke and Martinelli to score the opening goals in emphatic style. Wigan defender Hunt inadvertently diverted a third into his own net before being caught flatfooted by a ball over the top from Christian Norgaard, giving Jesus space to score Arsenal's fourth goal.
Goalkeeper's performance
Arrizabalaga's saves help Arsenal maintain clean sheet
Despite the one-sided nature of the match, Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a few things to do. He was called into action to deny Joe Taylor from close range and stopped Raphael Rodrigues's shot from going into the bottom corner. His efforts ensured that Arsenal kept their clean sheet intact in this FA Cup clash against Wigan.
Future prospects
Arsenal eye silverware in all 4 competitions this season
With this win, Arsenal remain in contention for silverware across all four competitions. They will learn their fifth-round opponents in the FA Cup when the draw is made before Macclesfield takes on Brentford on Monday night. The Gunners will next face Wolves in the Premier League two days later, continuing their pursuit of glory this season.