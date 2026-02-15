Amelia Kerr appointed New Zealand Women's all-format captain

Amelia Kerr has been appointed as New Zealand Women's new all-format captain, taking over from Sophie Devine . The 25-year-old will lead both the WODI and WT20I teams full-time. This comes after Devine stepped down from her role following the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 in October. Kerr has previously captained the side in two WODIs and two WT20Is.

Upcoming challenges Kerr's leadership to guide NZ Kerr's appointment comes at the start of a crucial three-year phase for New Zealand cricket. This period includes defending their ICC Women's T20 World Cuptitle in England later this year. The other marquee ICC events are 2027 ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka, the Los Angeles Olympics, and the T20 World Cup in 2028.

Career highlights A look at Kerr's international career Since making her NZ debut in 2016, Kerr has played 172 matches, scoring 3,757 runs and taking 201 wickets across formats. She is among New Zealand's highest wicket-takers and the highest run-scorers. Kerr was instrumental in New Zealand's successful T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, winning the Player of the Tournament award. She also became the first New Zealander to win the ICC Women's Player of the Year award.

Captaincy approach Kerr on her leadership philosophy Kerr said her leadership philosophy would be rooted in a people-first approach. She quoted, "We are people first. As a group, we look out for each other, we celebrate each other's success and we represent our people." Head coach Ben Sawyer praised Kerr's understanding of the game and her strong leadership experience from previous captaincy stints with the White Ferns and Wellington Blaze over three years.

