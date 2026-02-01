A look at highest individual scores in India-Pakistan T20Is

Indian opener Ishan Kishan slammed a whirlwind half-century against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Kishan hammered a 40-ball 77 after Pakistan, having elected to field, unleashed a spin-heavy attack. His knock helped India score 175/7 (20 overs) on a turning track. Notably, Kishan now has the fourth-highest individual score in India-Pakistan T20Is.

#1 Virat Kohli: 82* vs Pakistan, MCG, 2022 Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup is arguably his best knock in the format. India were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces thereafter, adding 113 runs. While Hardik departed, Kohli's resounding strokes powered India to one of their greatest T20I wins.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan: 79* vs India, Dubai 2021 In an anti-climax, Pakistan humbled India in the 2021 T20 World Cup blockbuster match in Dubai. Shaheen Afridi's opening spell decimated the top order before India reached 151/7. In response, Babar Azam (68*) and Mohammad Rizwan (79*) handed Pakistan a 10-wicket victory, their first against India in the tournament. Rizwan's 55-ball knock had 6 fours and 3 sixes.

#3 Virat Kohli: 78* vs Pakistan, Colombo, 2012 Kohli starred in his first-ever T20 World Cup match against Pakistan (in 2012 in Colombo). The Men in Green were bowled out for 128, with Lakshmipathy Balaji taking three wickets. India lost Gautam Gambhir early, but Kohli and Virender Sehwag powered their run-chase. The former slammed a 61-ball 78* (8 fours and 2 sixes) as India won by eight wickets.

