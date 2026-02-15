India's Hardik Pandya yet to go wicketless against Pakistan (T20Is)

Despite bagging a golden duck, all-rounder Hardik Pandya starred in India's 61-run win over Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Bowling a terrific opening spell, Hardik took two wickets, as Pakistan were dismantled on 114 while chasing 176. It is worth noting that Hardik is yet to go wicketless against Pakistan in T20I cricket.

Spell Hardik's electric opening spell Unlike Pakistan, who bowled 18 overs of spin, India started the proceedings with pacers Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik removed the dangerous Sahibzada Farhan, whereas Bumrah dismissed Ayub and Salman Ali Agha in his first over. Pakistan, who were 13/3, lost Babar Azam as Axar Patel struck. They slumped to 38/4 in six overs. Hardik eventually bowled 13 balls, finishing with 2/16 (3).

Stats Hardik versus Pakistan in T20Is As mentioned, Hardik has never gone wicketless against Pakistan in T20I cricket. In 10 matches (9 innings), the right-arm seamer has taken 17 wickets at an incredible average of 13.82 against Pakistan. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.7. His returns against Pakistan in T20I cricket read 3/8, 1/25, 3/25, 1/44, 3/30, 2/24, 1/34, 1/29, and 2/16.

Information Most wickets in India-Pakistan T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Hardik is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is between India and Pakistan. Only three other bowlers have over 10 wickets in this regard - Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umar Gul (11 each).

