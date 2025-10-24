Next Article
SEBI penalizes 13 individuals/entities in front-running case
Business
SEBI has fined 13 individuals and entities for front-running—basically, using secret tips about huge trades from a major investor (the "Big Client") to buy or sell shares just before the official orders hit.
The accused coordinated trades through family and HUF accounts, making quick profits by jumping the queue.
SEBI's crackdown on unfair trading practices
SEBI tracked these trades and saw profits spike right before their investigation started in June 2022. Once the probe began, those profits dropped off.
Now, the offenders face fines of ₹5-15 lakh each and are banned from trading for up to three years.
SEBI says this move is all about keeping markets fair for everyone and sending a clear message that insider shortcuts won't fly.