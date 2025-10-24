SEBI penalizes 13 individuals/entities in front-running case

SEBI's crackdown on unfair trading practices

SEBI tracked these trades and saw profits spike right before their investigation started in June 2022. Once the probe began, those profits dropped off.

Now, the offenders face fines of ₹5-15 lakh each and are banned from trading for up to three years.

SEBI says this move is all about keeping markets fair for everyone and sending a clear message that insider shortcuts won't fly.