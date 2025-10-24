Sensex slips 344 points, Nifty settles below 25,800 mark Business Oct 24, 2025

Markets wrapped up the week on a down note—Sensex dropped 344 points to 84,211, and Nifty lost 96 points to close at 25,795 this Friday.

Cautious talk from India's Trade Minister about trade deals kept investors on edge.

FMCG and PSU banking stocks especially felt the heat, with Hindustan Unilever tumbling 3.2%.