Next Article
Sensex slips 344 points, Nifty settles below 25,800 mark
Business
Markets wrapped up the week on a down note—Sensex dropped 344 points to 84,211, and Nifty lost 96 points to close at 25,795 this Friday.
Cautious talk from India's Trade Minister about trade deals kept investors on edge.
FMCG and PSU banking stocks especially felt the heat, with Hindustan Unilever tumbling 3.2%.
Metal stocks shine
Not everything was gloomy—metal stocks actually shined, with the Nifty Metal index up 1%.
Bharti Airtel led the gainers, while ICICI Bank also edged up.
On the flip side, FMCG favorites like Hindustan Unilever dragged the market down.