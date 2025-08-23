SEBI plans to introduce closing auction session for derivative stocks Business Aug 23, 2025

SEBI is planning to introduce a Closing Auction Session (CAS) for derivative stocks, aiming to make closing prices more straightforward and less confusing.

The move is meant to help passive funds (like index funds) that currently deal with a mix of different pricing methods at the end of each trading day.

If CAS works well for derivatives, SEBI might roll it out for all stocks later.