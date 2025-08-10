How SEBI plans to make alternative investment funds more accessible

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed changes to the regulations governing alternative investment funds (AIFs). The proposed changes include lowering the minimum investment threshold for large value funds (LVFs) from ₹70 crore to ₹25 crore. The regulator has also suggested removing the cap on the number of investors in LVFs and exempting them from annual audits of private placement memorandums (PPMs).

Regulatory changes Introduction of accredited investor-only AIF schemes SEBI has proposed a separate type of AIF scheme that would only admit accredited investors. The regulator has suggested that existing AIF schemes should be allowed to convert themselves into LVF schemes with appropriate investor consent. This is part of the broader regulatory changes aimed at making it easier for funds to raise capital and invest in unlisted securities.

Investor sophistication Investor sophistication and risk understanding SEBI has defended its proposal by saying that accredited investors are sophisticated enough to understand the risks associated with investment products. They also have the ability to negotiate necessary risk mitigation norms with investment providers in their client agreements. The regulator believes that lowering the minimum threshold for LVF schemes shall broaden the investor base without compromising on investor sophistication levels.