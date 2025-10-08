SEBI proposes single investor protection fund for equity, commodity markets
SEBI just proposed a single Investor Protection Fund (IPF) to cover both equity and commodity markets, aiming to make things simpler if investors ever need to claim compensation.
Announced this Wednesday, the plan also includes stricter compliance requirements for promoters of exclusively listed companies and scrapping outdated rules.
What it means for you
If you invest or plan to, a unified IPF means faster, easier payouts if something goes wrong—no more jumping through hoops.
SEBI is also setting a three-year window for claims and making sure clearing corporations (the folks who actually settle your trades) get rules that fit their more independent role these days.
You can even share your thoughts on these changes until October 29, 2025.
Why the change?
SEBI's goal is a smoother, more modern market with less red tape.
By updating how things work behind the scenes, they're hoping to boost investor trust and keep Indian markets running efficiently as the financial world evolves.