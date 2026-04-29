SEBI proposes unified strike price system for options trading
Business
SEBI is looking to make trading a bit smoother by creating one standard way for all exchanges to manage options' strike prices.
Right now, adding new strike prices during wild market swings can be slow and messy, making it tough for traders to react quickly.
SEBI's new plan could let exchanges add these prices on the fly, so everyone can hedge better when markets get unpredictable.
Exchange rules create phantom options prices
Currently, each exchange does its own thing with strike price rules, leading to confusion and sometimes weird situations like "phantom prices," where what you see isn't always what you get.
By setting up a single system that matches real-time market needs, SEBI hopes to boost efficiency and make life easier (and less stressful) for anyone trading options.