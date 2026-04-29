SEBI proposes unified strike price system for options trading Business Apr 29, 2026

SEBI is looking to make trading a bit smoother by creating one standard way for all exchanges to manage options' strike prices.

Right now, adding new strike prices during wild market swings can be slow and messy, making it tough for traders to react quickly.

SEBI's new plan could let exchanges add these prices on the fly, so everyone can hedge better when markets get unpredictable.