SEBI simplifies derivatives trading for NRIs
SEBI just made life simpler for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who want to trade in India's exchange-traded derivatives.
Now, NRIs don't have to jump through hoops like informing clearing members or getting special codes before trading—making the process smoother and more welcoming for global investors.
Key changes in the process
From now on, exchanges will keep an eye on NRI trading limits at the client level, just like they do for local investors.
If you're already using the old system, you can opt out with a quick email in the next 90 days.
SEBI says these updates are about cutting red tape and making Indian markets friendlier for everyone—especially those investing from abroad.