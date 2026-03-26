SEBI to use AI to detect unethical mutual fund sales
Business
SEBI, India's market regulator, just announced it is rolling out artificial intelligence to spot shady sales tactics in mutual funds.
Amarjeet Singh from SEBI shared this at the Mutual Fund Summit, saying the tech will help flag intermediaries who bend the rules and make sure everyone plays fair.
Singh also called for more focus on ethics
Singh also called for more focus on ethics: He wants industry players to work with groups like NISM to build training that puts ethical behavior front and center.
The big goal? Make investing safer for everyone and keep trust strong in the financial world.