SEBI's new algo trading
Sebi just rolled out a new framework letting everyday investors try their hand at algorithmic (algo) trading, starting August 1, 2023.
Now, you can use computer programs to trade automatically—no more stressing over every market move.
To get started, you'll need to register with a stockbroker and stick to Sebi's rules. Only approved algorithms are allowed, especially if they're used frequently.
Retail systems come with tighter controls
Retail algo systems come with tighter controls than those big institutional setups.
The software has to be from authorized sources, trades might execute a bit slower for safety, and there's even a 'kill switch' in case things go sideways.
While the tools aren't as advanced as what the pros use, it's a big step toward safer and more accessible algo trading in India.