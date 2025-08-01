HUL shares pop 3.5% on stellar June quarter results

If you use brands like OZiva or Minimalist, you're part of HUL's growth story—their beauty and wellbeing segment soared by 13.5%. Personal care saw a solid 6% volume boost, while food and home care held steady despite some margin pressure from early monsoons and tough competition.

Management upbeat about early FY26

Even with higher ad spending lowering margins to 22.8%, HUL expects things to stabilize soon thanks to smart price hikes and steady costs.

After a few bumpy quarters, investors are feeling good—shares are up nearly 10% this month.

Management is optimistic for early FY26, pointing to better economic vibes ahead.