Trump rolls out global tariff plan, India faces 25% surcharge

Countries divided into 3 groups based on trade balance

Countries are split into three groups: those with trade surpluses get the base 10% tariff, others with moderate deficits or special deals pay around 15%, and nations with bigger deficits—like Canada—face much higher rates (Canada's jumps to 35%, unless covered by USMCA).

Despite these changes, markets haven't reacted much so far, suggesting investors might be waiting to see what happens next.