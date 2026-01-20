SEBI's new auction system is changing how stocks close

What's actually changing?

The CAS runs from 3:15pm to 3:35pm in four quick phases.

First, it sets a starting price using recent trades.

Then, traders can place orders—market and limit orders are allowed initially, then only limit orders—until a random close between 3:28 and 3:30pm.

After that, orders are matched at an "equilibrium" price that maximizes executable volume, though some orders may remain unexecuted, and the price aims to be as fair as possible.