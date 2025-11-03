SEBI's new rules could make mutual fund investing a lot cheaper

What's the impact on TER?

If these new limits kick in, any extra brokerage will have to be counted in the Total Expense Ratio (TER)—which covers all scheme expenses as defined by SEBI, including management fees, operational and distribution costs, and other allowable expenses.

For example, a fund with ₹1,000 crore assets now pays about ₹1.2 crore on brokerage; under the new rules, that drops sharply to just ₹0.2 crore outside of TER.

This would mean less revenue for asset management companies but lower costs—and potentially better returns—for you as an investor.