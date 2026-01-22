SEC skips red tape, emails summons to Adani Group
The US SEC has filed a motion seeking permission to serve legal summons by email after India's government blocked earlier attempts through official channels since last year (2025).
The SEC is now asking a New York court to let them serve the documents via the Adanis's US lawyers and business emails instead.
Why should you care?
This is all about big allegations: the SEC alleges the Adanis ran a bribery scheme involving hundreds of millions of dollars for renewable energy contracts and alleges they misled American investors in a bond offering that raised about $175 million from US investors as part of a $750 million issuance.
The Adani Group denies everything.
If the court allows this email move, it could speed up legal action against one of India's biggest business families—right as US-India relations are already tense.