Sensex and Nifty50 end week higher despite RBI 5.5% hike

For the week ended October 9, Indian stock markets finally saw some green.

The BSE Sensex added 562.63 points, or 0.78%, to 72472.33 and the Nifty50 rose 98.5 points, or 0.43%, to 22520.45, even though foreign investors kept pulling money out and oil prices stayed high.

The RBI's recent rate hike to 5.5% also played a role in how things moved.