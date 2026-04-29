Sensex and Nifty50 open higher as oil jumps to $110 Business Apr 29, 2026

Despite crude oil prices shooting up to $110 a barrel after the UAE announced it would exit OPEC, India's Sensex and Nifty50 opened strong on Wednesday.

By 9:30am Sensex was up 363 points at 77,250, and Nifty50 rose by 120 points to 24,115.

Dr VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments noted that while this could push oil prices higher in the medium term, India shouldn't expect quick relief with U.S.-Iran tensions still in play.