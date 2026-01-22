Sensex bounces back after rough week, Nifty climbs too

After a stressful start to the week, today's gains signal renewed confidence for investors—and anyone watching their mutual funds or stocks. The rupee even strengthened slightly against the dollar, despite foreign investors pulling out ₹22,420 crore in the first 15 days of January. Thankfully, domestic investors stepped up and helped steady things.

What turned things around?

Global worries eased after US President Trump rolled back tariff threats on Europe—giving markets everywhere a breather.

On top of that, strong quarterly results from companies like Dr Reddy's and Bank of India gave an extra boost (though not everyone had good news: Eternal dropped after its CEO quit, and IIFL Finance fell on tax audit woes).