Sensex closes at 81,425, Nifty near 25,000 mark
Indian stock markets kept up their winning streak on Wednesday, with the Sensex closing at 81,425 and the Nifty just shy of 25,000.
The real stars were tech companies and public sector banks, which helped push indexes higher—even as the auto sector lagged behind.
IT stocks lead the pack
If you're curious about where money is moving in India right now, IT stocks are leading the pack—Oracle Financial jumped over 10%, and Persistent Systems and Coforge also did well.
But not everyone had a great day: auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto slipped a bit.
US-India trade talks boost exporters
A boost in US-India trade talks gave exporters like Apex Frozen Foods a lift (up 16%), plus over 100 companies hit their highest prices in a year.
Big investors were buying too—foreign funds picked up ₹2,050 crore worth of shares on September 9.
So for anyone tracking trends or thinking about investing, tech and exporter vibes are strong right now.