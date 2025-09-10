Sensex crosses 81,400 for 1st time; Nifty near 25,000

This rally is being powered by positive vibes from US-India trade talks—President Trump and PM Modi's recent exchange helped ease trade tensions and lift investor mood. Hopes for stronger company earnings in late FY26, thanks to GST tweaks and possible rate cuts, are adding to the optimism.

IT stocks lead the charge

IT stocks led the charge with Oracle Financial Services Software soaring nearly 10%, and mid-cap IT names up around 4-5%.

PSU banks like Union Bank gained on merger buzz; insurance stocks such as HDFC Life climbed on GST hopes.

On the flip side, auto giants like Mahindra & Mahindra saw some profit booking after their recent run-up.