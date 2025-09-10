Next Article
Goodluck India lowers revenue growth forecast for FY26
Goodluck India has dialed down its revenue growth forecast for 2025-26, now aiming for a 12% rise instead of the earlier 20%.
The company points to global uncertainty and tariff issues as reasons, but CMD MC Garg reassures that profit margins should actually get better despite these bumps.
Defense and railways are the new focus areas for Goodluck
Garg highlighted that their specialized export products help cushion the blow from tariffs, especially in big markets like the US (which makes up 8% of their revenue).
Goodluck is also betting big on defense—with a bullet shell project expected to push defense revenues up from 2% to around 5-6% by FY26—and railways, which currently account for around 4-5% of revenues.
Financially, they're playing it safe: no new debt planned as they expand.