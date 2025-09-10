Goodluck India lowers revenue growth forecast for FY26

Defense and railways are the new focus areas for Goodluck

Garg highlighted that their specialized export products help cushion the blow from tariffs, especially in big markets like the US (which makes up 8% of their revenue).

Goodluck is also betting big on defense—with a bullet shell project expected to push defense revenues up from 2% to around 5-6% by FY26—and railways, which currently account for around 4-5% of revenues.

Financially, they're playing it safe: no new debt planned as they expand.