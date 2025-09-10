Next Article
Government to hold Manthan meeting on public sector banks
The government is hosting a two-day "Manthan" meeting with public sector banks on September 12-13, 2025—the first in over two years.
The main focus? Charting a fresh roadmap for these banks, exploring how artificial intelligence could help, and finding ways to improve governance, asset quality, and customer experience.
Merging several public sector banks into bigger players
One hot topic will be merging several public sector banks into four or five bigger players to boost their global standing—think "Viksit Bharat" vision.
There'll also be discussions about raising more capital (possibly by letting in more foreign investment).
Experts from McKinsey & Co. and RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J are joining in to help shape what could become big banking changes in the upcoming budget.