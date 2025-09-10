Government to hold Manthan meeting on public sector banks

Merging several public sector banks into bigger players

One hot topic will be merging several public sector banks into four or five bigger players to boost their global standing—think "Viksit Bharat" vision.

There'll also be discussions about raising more capital (possibly by letting in more foreign investment).

Experts from McKinsey & Co. and RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J are joining in to help shape what could become big banking changes in the upcoming budget.