Sensex drops over 700 points; market cap erodes by ₹5.7L crore
Stock markets took a sharp dip on Friday, January 23, 2026, with Sensex down 736 points to 81,570 and Nifty slipping below 25,100.
The drop erased ₹5.7 lakh crore from the total value of BSE-listed companies.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about the economy, this is a big move—mostly triggered by foreign investors pulling out money for the 13th day in a row.
Even though Indian investors tried to balance things out by buying more shares, banks and IT were among the worst hit, while FMCG was reported to have gained in one source.
What's behind it—and what's next?
Foreign investors are waiting to see if Indian companies can deliver strong earnings growth, especially since other markets look cheaper right now.
All eyes are also on the Union Budget coming up on February 1—it could help boost confidence and shape where things go from here.