Sensex gains 236 points, Nifty settles above 25,200 mark

Midcap, smallcap stocks keep positive energy going

Nifty Realty and PSU Bank led the way with the biggest sector gains, while Financial Services, Metal, FMCG, and Auto also edged up.

Media and Consumer Durables dipped slightly, but overall, midcap and smallcap stocks kept the positive energy going.

Analysts say holding above 25,200 could keep the rally alive, and everyone's watching those India-US trade talks to see what's next.