Sensex gains 236 points, Nifty settles above 25,200 mark
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a high, with the Sensex climbing 236 points to 82,266 and the Nifty opening above the 25,200 mark.
These gains come even as India and the US are set to hold trade talks later this week.
Midcap, smallcap stocks keep positive energy going
Nifty Realty and PSU Bank led the way with the biggest sector gains, while Financial Services, Metal, FMCG, and Auto also edged up.
Media and Consumer Durables dipped slightly, but overall, midcap and smallcap stocks kept the positive energy going.
Analysts say holding above 25,200 could keep the rally alive, and everyone's watching those India-US trade talks to see what's next.