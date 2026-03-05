Sensex gains 500 points: What's behind today's rally?

The Indian stock market opened on a positive note today, with the S&P BSE Sensex gaining nearly 500 points to trade at 79,603 and the Nifty50 rising by 175 points to reach 24,656. The upward trend comes despite global markets being on edge over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and concerns over rising crude oil prices.

Recovery factors Recovery attributed to buying interest The market's upward movement is mainly attributed to positive global cues and a surge in buying interest after recent losses. Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt Ltd, said this recovery is largely due to "buying interest after the recent fall." He also noted that markets like Korea and the US are witnessing similar buying trends this morning.

Global market trends Asian markets bounce back Asian markets have also bounced back from their earlier sharp falls, with MSCI's broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rising by 2.6%. This comes after a three-day decline of 8.6% as investors reacted to the Middle East conflict. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed higher overnight, further boosting sentiment across global markets.

Diplomatic developments Iran willing to negotiate ceasefire Reports of Iran's willingness to negotiate a ceasefire have also calmed investor nerves. According to The New York Times, Iranian intelligence operatives indirectly contacted the CIA a day after the attacks. However, US officials remain skeptical about an imminent resolution to the conflict. US President Donald Trump has also announced measures such as naval escorts for oil tankers and political risk insurance to stabilize oil markets and ease concerns over global supply disruptions.

