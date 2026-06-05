Sensex gains as investors await RBI on rupee, energy concerns
Business
Stock markets kicked off Friday on a high, with the Sensex climbing over 200 points and the Nifty nearing 23,450.
The buzz is all about the upcoming RBI policy announcement: investors are watching closely to see how the central bank will handle the rupee's slump and rising energy costs.
IT shares rebound, 5.25% hold expected
IT shares made a strong comeback after recent losses, helping boost overall market mood.
Meanwhile, most expect the RBI to keep interest rates steady at 5.25%, which has added to investor confidence ahead of today's policy update.