Sensex gains over 550 points as rupee bounces back
Sensex kicked off Wednesday with a big jump—up more than 550 points—thanks to upbeat global vibes and hopes that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon.
Top performers included Nestle India, Asian Paints, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Finserv.
A firmer rupee and favorable conditions for foreign investment are giving investors plenty to smile about.
US Fed's interest rate hints boost global markets
When the US Fed hints at lower interest rates, global markets tend to perk up—and that's exactly what happened here.
A nearly 4% drop in market volatility (India VIX) made things feel steadier for investors.
Plus, the rupee bouncing back to 87.93 against the dollar is drawing even more foreign money into Indian stocks.
Nifty50 crosses 25,240 mark
Both Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher—continuing a bullish streak from recent sessions—with Sensex at 82,364 and Nifty50 at 25,242.
This momentum shows growing optimism among investors who are feeling good about where the market's headed right now.