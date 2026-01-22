Sensex jumps as Trump cools global trade tensions
Sensex surged 785.92 points to 82,695.55 on Thursday, and Nifty50 climbed 251.60 points after several weak sessions.
The rally comes as investors felt relief over easing global trade worries.
Why does this matter?
US President Trump's comments at Davos—saying he would not impose fresh tariffs on European allies and stepping back from tariff threats—helped calm fears of a trade war.
That positive vibe sent Wall Street higher, and the momentum carried over to India.
What's behind the rally?
Asian markets picked up steam too, boosting confidence at home.
Indian institutional investors added to stocks, fueling gains across sectors like auto, banking, and IT.
Standouts included Eternal (+6.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.87%), and Adani Ports (+1.83%).
Even midcap and smallcap stocks joined the upswing.