Sensex jumps over 600 points; Nifty above 25,350
Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday, with the Sensex climbing over 600 points to cross 82,500 and Nifty moving above 25,350.
This sharp rise follows three rough days that saw huge losses for investors.
Why does this matter?
After a tough week for stocks, today's rally brought relief across the board—every sector was up.
Midcap and smallcap indices also gained more than 1%, showing that buyers were active everywhere.
For anyone watching their investments or curious about market trends, it's a sign of renewed confidence.
What sparked the comeback?
Global vibes played a big role: upbeat signals from Wall Street and news like Trump's Greenland deal and eased European tariffs helped lift Asian markets.
On top of that, some firms reported stronger Q3 results (for example, Eternal), and analysts said the market was right for short-covering, which may have supported India's market rebound.