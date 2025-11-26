Sensex, Nifty bounce back as metal and PSU bank stocks shine Business Nov 26, 2025

After three straight days in the red, India's Sensex and Nifty finally turned things around on Wednesday.

The boost came mainly from strong gains in metal and public sector bank (PSU) stocks, with a little help from upbeat trends in global markets.

During the session, Sensex was up 230 points at 84,821 and Nifty climbed 75 points to reach 25,960.