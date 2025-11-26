Sensex, Nifty bounce back as metal and PSU bank stocks shine
After three straight days in the red, India's Sensex and Nifty finally turned things around on Wednesday.
The boost came mainly from strong gains in metal and public sector bank (PSU) stocks, with a little help from upbeat trends in global markets.
During the session, Sensex was up 230 points at 84,821 and Nifty climbed 75 points to reach 25,960.
What drove the recovery?
Big names like Tata Motors PV, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki saw solid jumps—some up to 3%. Metal stocks, especially Tata Steel, were standouts. Adani Ports also posted strong gains.
PSU banks also played a big part in lifting the mood. While most major stocks gained ground, BEL and Bharti Airtel slipped a bit.
Interestingly, small-cap and mid-cap indices dipped slightly even as the main indices rallied—showing how different sectors can move at their own pace.