Sensex falls 542 points, Nifty ends below 17,600 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 09, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell by 0.62% to close at 8,690.95 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.91% to 59,806.28 points, the Nifty fell 0.94% to 17,589.6 points. The midcap indices also witnessed a bearish run as the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.62% to 8,690.95 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

NIFTY METAL emerged as the highest-gaining sector on Thursday with a 0.06% rise. The biggest stock gainers were Tata Steel, Larsen, and Bharti Airtel, which climbed 1.6%, 1.04%, and 0.9%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, M&M, and SBI Life Insurance were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 4.89%, 3.32%, and 2.94%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.1% to 81.98 in forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 54,960, and the latter at Rs. 61,836. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $76.76 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index and Hang Seng Index declined to 3,276.09 points and 19,925.74 points, respectively. The Nikkei index, however, witnessed a rise of 0.63%, closing at 28,623.15 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.4% higher to 11,576 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $21,651.51, down 1.70% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 1.46% and is selling at $1,532.60. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.01% down), $288.15 (0.33% up), and $0.3155 (2.75% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07149, down 2.26% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.