Sensex closes at 61,980 points, Nifty settles at 18,409

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 16, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 went down 0.91% to 8,597 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a positive note as the Sensex settled at 61,980.72 points and the Nifty stood at 18,409.65 points. The broader indices traded similarly, but the midcap indices witnessed a bearish run as the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.91% to 8,597.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY BANK, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY IT, which rose 0.38%, 0.34%, and 0.29%, respectively. Furthermore, Kotak Mahindra, Coal India, and Dr. Reddy's Labs emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.8%, 1.18%, and 1.07%, respectively. The biggest losers were Apollo Hospital, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports, which plunged 2.88%, 2.49%, and 2.16%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.25% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.25% to settle at Rs. 81.3 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 49,446 and Rs. 56,250, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $4.77, or 5.7% to $78.95 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

On Wednesday, Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,119.98 points, 18,256.48 points, and 28,028.3 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 1.45%, to 11,358.41 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $16,726.75, which is 0.37% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,230.82, down 2.37%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9993 (0.02% up), $272.94 (1.03% down), and $0.335 (1.29% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08755, up 0.42% from yesterday.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.