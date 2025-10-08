Sensex, Nifty end flat after 4-day rally
After a four-day rally, India's Sensex and Nifty slipped on Wednesday—at midday, Sensex dropped 143 points to 81,783 and Nifty fell 59 points to 25,049.
Most sectors saw losses, especially FMCG, auto, real estate, and public sector banks.
Why does this dip matter?
If you're tracking the markets or investing for the first time, this dip is a classic case of investors taking profits after a good run.
It also shows how quickly market moods can shift with global news—like weak US market signals and worries about inflation—despite India's strong long-term growth story.
What's the reason behind today's dip?
A mix of global jitters (think: ongoing US government shutdown) and local profit-booking pushed stocks down.
Still, IT stocks held up, remaining in the green.
So even with global uncertainty in the air, there's optimism about India's economic future.