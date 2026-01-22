Sensex, Nifty erase early gains; banking stocks take a hit

A three-day market slide just wiped out ₹14 lakh crore in value, showing how global trade moves can shake up Indian investments. Banking indices were pressured, reminding us that international news can quickly impact our own markets—and even your investment apps.

What's behind the swings?

Foreign investors sold shares worth ₹1,788 crore on Thursday alone, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers with inflows of ₹4,520 crore.

Plus, new labor codes pushed up costs for companies like Eternal, erasing their intraday gains despite better profits.

It's a reminder: global headlines and policy changes can pack a punch for Indian stocks.