Sensex, Nifty set for a bounce after recent slump

Markets look ready for a comeback as oversold conditions near key levels and cheaper stock prices are tempting buyers—and investors appear to be stepping in. Plus, big Q3 results from companies like IndiGo and Dr Reddy's could shake things up even more.

What's behind the shift?

It's not just local factors—global vibes are helping too.

Wall Street just had its best day in two months after Trump said he had reached a framework for a deal on Greenland and eased trade tensions.

He also told Moneycontrol that a US-India trade agreement is on the way, which has investors feeling optimistic and shifting away from safe-haven assets like gold and silver.