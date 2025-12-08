Sensex, Nifty start slow as investors play it safe Business Dec 08, 2025

India's stock markets kicked off Monday on a quiet note, with the Sensex slipping 17 points to 85,695 and the Nifty down 15 points at 26,171.

Investors are keeping things low-key ahead of a big US Fed decision on interest rates this week.

Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the early drags, and all this is happening during a week packed with IPO buzz.