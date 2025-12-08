Sensex, Nifty start slow as investors play it safe
India's stock markets kicked off Monday on a quiet note, with the Sensex slipping 17 points to 85,695 and the Nifty down 15 points at 26,171.
Investors are keeping things low-key ahead of a big US Fed decision on interest rates this week.
Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the early drags, and all this is happening during a week packed with IPO buzz.
Growth keeps spirits up despite global worries
Even with challenges like a weaker rupee and rising global bond yields, India's strong economic growth is helping steady nerves.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments highlighted India's impressive 8.2% GDP jump last quarter and said the RBI's improved outlook for next year is giving markets some confidence.
Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out ₹439 crore recently, but domestic investors stepped in with big buys worth ₹4,189 crore.