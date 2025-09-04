Sensex surges 700 points: What is driving today's rally?

The Indian stock market is witnessing a major rally today with both the Sensex and Nifty opening significantly higher. The Nifty climbed 200 points to cross the 24,900 mark, while the Sensex surged more than 700 points to move past 81,200. The surge comes after the government announced tax cuts on several goods under a Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul. The move is aimed at boosting consumption ahead of the festive season and countering pressure from high US tariffs.

Tax reform Finance Minister announces massive tax cuts on consumer goods Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced massive tax cuts on a range of consumer goods, including soaps and small cars. The new rates, called "GST 2.0," will come into effect from September 22. The revised structure simplifies the four-tier system into two rates of 5% and 18%, while a special 'sin tax' of 40% on tobacco, pan masala, big cars, and other luxury items.

Market response Market capitalization jumps by ₹1.7 lakh crore The combined market capitalization of all BSE-listed companies jumped by ₹1.7 lakh crore to ₹454.99 lakh crore. Dr. V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, called the tax reform a "revolutionary" move that is likely to boost consumption and corporate earnings across sectors. He said "the ultimate beneficiary is the Indian consumer who will benefit from lower prices," adding that the potential boost in consumption "may surprise on the upside."