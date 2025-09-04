Why Kerala is upset with the Indian government's latest tax

State leaders fear that higher taxes will mean fewer ticket sales

Kerala accounts for nearly 97% of India's lottery revenue, pulling in about ₹14,000 crore a year, with a portion of the proceeds funding social projects like healthcare for over 42 lakh families.

State officials worry that higher taxes will mean fewer ticket sales and less support for these programs.

For now, the central government hasn't responded to Kerala's calls to rethink the tax hike.