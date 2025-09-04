Meta-backed Scale AI sues ex-employee for stealing confidential documents

Scale AI, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) data labeling industry, has filed a lawsuit against its former employee Eugene Ling. The company claims that Ling stole over 100 confidential documents containing proprietary information and strategies for managing customers. The lawsuit also names Mercor, one of Scale's main competitors, as a co-defendant.

Espionage claims Allegations of corporate espionage The lawsuit alleges that Ling, who was Scale's head of engagement management, stole a large number of documents related to one of the company's key customers. The day after meeting Mercor's CEO, he allegedly downloaded many such documents. While still at Scale, Ling purportedly tried to recruit this important customer for Mercor.

Industry impact Corporate espionage in the AI industry Scale's lawsuit comes amid a wave of changes in the AI industry, including mergers and acquisitions, high-profile departures, and lucrative pay packages. These developments have raised concerns over the movement of sensitive information. The case highlights the ongoing corporate espionage issues in the AI sector as companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta and Microsoft continue to compete fiercely with new features and funding.