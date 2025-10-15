Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher: Check top gainers

Sensex and Nifty50 are expected to open higher on October 15, 2025, after a slow finish yesterday. Early GIFT Nifty futures are up about 80 points, hinting at a more upbeat mood for traders.

How are the Asian and US markets performing? Asian markets are on the rise—even with US-China trade tensions in the background. Japan, South Korea, and Australia all saw gains.

Meanwhile, US markets were a mixed bag, with the Dow up thanks to strong bank earnings, but tech stocks feeling the heat from trade worries and Fed comments.

What to expect from the Indian market today? Back home, everyone's watching for Q2 results from big names like Axis Bank and HDFC Life.

The RBI's latest policy minutes and key economic data are also in focus, as these updates could sway the market's next moves.