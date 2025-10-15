Next Article
TCS shares fall for 5th consecutive session: Check price trend
Business
TCS shares ended Tuesday at ₹3,007.2, down 1.56% from the previous day.
The stock saw a trading volume of nearly 29 lakh shares as it continued its recent downward trend—something investors have been watching closely.
Price trend and key numbers
Over the past month, TCS shares have dropped 5.5%, and they're down over 8% in the last three months.
The company's latest market cap stands at ₹10.71 lakh crore, with earnings per share at ₹136.64.
These numbers highlight ongoing market challenges for one of India's biggest IT players, and are key for anyone tracking the ups and downs of the tech sector right now.