TCS shares fall for 5th consecutive session: Check price trend

Price trend and key numbers

Over the past month, TCS shares have dropped 5.5%, and they're down over 8% in the last three months.

The company's latest market cap stands at ₹10.71 lakh crore, with earnings per share at ₹136.64.

These numbers highlight ongoing market challenges for one of India's biggest IT players, and are key for anyone tracking the ups and downs of the tech sector right now.