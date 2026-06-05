Sensex rises 150 points to 74,629.94, rupee strengthens to ₹95.66
Business
Markets kicked off Friday on a positive note: Sensex climbed 150 points to 74,629.94, and Nifty traded at 23,478.95 early in the day.
Even the Indian rupee saw a small boost against the US dollar, trading at ₹95.66.
RBI likely to hold 5.25% rates
All major sector indices were up this morning, showing strong market confidence. Midcap and smallcap stocks joined the rally too.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching for today's Reserve Bank of India update: Most expect rates to stay steady at 5.25%, but investors are hoping for moves to help out the struggling rupee, which has had a tough year so far.